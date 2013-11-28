* Sells 202 pubs to NewRiver Retail
* To accelerate building new pubs
* Final dividend up 5 percent
LONDON, Nov 28 British pub and brewing company
Marston's is to sell 202 pubs to property group
NewRiver Retail for 90 million pounds as part of
efforts to reduce debt and help pay for its new-style pub
restaurants.
Marston's, which has 2,100 pubs in Britain, said trying to
shift from pubs selling mainly drink to pubs selling food and
drink to attract more women, families and older customers.
"We are managing that transition from the kind pubs where
people used to go, but don't go to anymore, to those where they
do," Chief Executive Ralph Findlay said.
Findlay also said the sale would allow the company to cut
debt servicing costs and also help with financing the
accelerated rollout of its new pub-restaurants which are
achieving good returns.
The group, whose outlets include the Pitcher and Piano
chain, reported a one percent rise in underlying profit for the
year to Oct. 5 to 88.4 million pounds ($143.89 million),
slightly below analysts' consensus forecasts for profits of
90.45 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company said net debt, excluding lease financing, was
1.082 billion pounds Oct. 5, 39 million down from the previous
year.
After a weaker first half of the year, Marston's said good
weather had boosted sales in the last few months and expected
this trend would continue into the Christmas season.
Like-for-like sales for the seven weeks to Nov. 23 at its
food-focused Destination and Premium pubs, which make up almost
half of the group profits, were up 3.1 percent.
"Current trading has been encouraging, I think that's good
against the market," Findlay said. "Now the key Christmas period
is coming up and the Christmas bookings look very strong
compared with last year."
Rival pubs group Mitchells & Butlers this week
announced a 0.1 uptick in sales for the eight-week period
starting Sep. 29.
Marston's built 22 new outlets this year and now intends to
open 25-30 new food-focused pubs a year.
"Marston's is now aggressively selling the tail of its
estate and recycling the proceeds into new builds with higher
returns, growth prospects and longevity," Jefferies analysts
said in a note. "In time, there is a strong argument for a
re-rating to reflect the higher quality earnings."
Its shares were nearly 7 percent lower by 1417 GMT.
Marston's expects capital expenditure to be about 140
million pounds in 2014, against 151 million pounds in 2013.
The company increased its final dividend by 5 percent to 4.1
pence per share.