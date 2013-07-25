LONDON, July 25 A heatwave this month has
boosted British pub chain Marston's summer sales after poor
weather at the start of the year had dragged on the wider beer
market.
Marston's, home to the Pitcher & Piano bars, said
on Thursday that like-for-like sales in destination and premium
pubs was up 6 percent over the 10 weeks to July 20. Over a 42
week period sales were up 2.1 percent, driven by food sales.
This was against a weaker 2012, when the April to June
period was the wettest since records began, dampening alcohol
sales at Marston's and its rivals in the sector.
Analysts said the hottest day in seven years earlier this
week helped lift the broader sector, with Mitchells & Butlers
Plc and Fuller, Smith & Turner also reporting
positive sales.
Pub and restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers, owner of the
All Bar One, Harvester and O'Neills chains, said like-for-like
sales rose 1.6 percent in the 14 weeks to July 20.
Smaller pub operator and brewer Fuller, Smith & Turner,
which has a strong presence in London and the south-east, said
like-for-like sales rose 10 percent in the 16 weeks to July 20,
on the back of "several weeks of barbecue summer weather."
The results were broadly in line with analyst expectations.
The warm weather is a welcome boost for the beer industry,
which has struggled in the face of poor economic conditions.
Sales in Britain fell 2.9 percent in the first three months
of 2013, according to the British Beer & Pub Association's
quarterly Beer Barometer in April, while trade was also buffeted
by snow and cold weather in January and March.