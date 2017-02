LONDON Nov 29 Marston's : * FY revenue up 5.5pct to 719.7 million STG * Final dividend of 3.9 pence per share * FY underlying profit before tax of £87.8 million up 9.2 percent * Managed like-for-like sales up 2.0% for 8 weeks to November 24 * Tenanted and franchised profits estimated to be up 3% for 8 weeks to November