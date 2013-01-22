Jan 22 British pub and brewing company Marston's
Plc, known for beer brands such as Marston's Pedigree
and Hobgoblin, said comparable sales rose 5.8 percent at its
pubs in the Christmas holiday season.
The company, which operates around 2,150 pubs across England
and Wales, said like-for-like sales at its managed pubs in the
three weeks ended Jan. 5 was helped by a 10 percent rise on
Christmas.
For the 16 weeks to Jan. 19, the company reported a 1.2
percent increase in like-for-like sales at its managed pubs as
snowfall hit sales in the last week, but said profitability was
in line with its expectations.
Heavy snowfall has hit businesses and travellers across
Britain threatening an unprecedented "triple-dip" recession that
could knock the government's economic plans further off track.
British pub operators have benefited as cash-strapped
customers choose to treat themselves to meals at their local pub
instead of dining out at restaurants.
Pub and breweries group Greene King reported last
week a rise in sales for the 36 weeks to Jan. 6, buoyed by
strong trading during the Christmas period.
Marston's shares were down 2 percent at 132.11 pence on the
London Stock Exchange at 0844 GMT on Tuesday. They rose more
than 30 percent last year.