June 18 Sequential Brands Group Inc, a
brand management and licensing company, is nearing a deal to buy
Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
Terms of the deal are under discussion and could not be
learned, but an announcement could be made in the coming days,
people familiar with the matter told the Journal. (on.wsj.com/1L3nJHE)
Martha Stewart Living, a media and merchandising company,
had a market value of nearly $293 million as of Wednesday's
close.
The company's share shot up 23 percent to $6.27 on Thursday
afternoon after the report. Sequential Brands shares rose as
much as 11.8 percent to an eight-year high of $15.95.
Sequential Brands and Martha Stewart Living could not be
immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)