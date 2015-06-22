June 22 Sequential Brands Group Inc is to buy Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc in a deal that values the media and merchandising company at about $353 million.

Sequential's $6.15 per share offer represents a premium of about 21 percent to Martha Stewart's closing on June 17, a day before the Wall Street Journal first reported on the deal. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)