July 10 Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc said it promoted its chief operating officer to the chief executive's post and extended its employment agreement with its chairman, Martha Stewart, by five years.

The agreement also names Stewart as founder and chief creative officer, the company said in a statement.

The new CEO, Lisa Gersh, has been a member of the board since 2011. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)