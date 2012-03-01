BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Co posts Q4 NII and realized capital gains of $0.54 per share
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 and year end 2016 financial results
(Fixes syntax in paragraph 2)
* Q4 EPS $0.07
* Q4 rev $61.7 mln vs est $63.9 mln
March 1 Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc's quarterly sales missed expectations, hurt by lower advertising revenue at its broadcasting and publishing businesses.
For the fourth quarter, the diversified media and merchandising company posted a net income of $4.2 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with $4.1 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.
Total revenue fell 15 percent to $61.7 million.
Publishing revenue fell by 13 percent to $38.8 million while broadcasting revenue declined 40 percent to $9.8 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 6 cents share, excluding items, on revenue of $63.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $4.50 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 and year end 2016 financial results
* AES and AIMCO agree to acquire Spower, the largest independent solar developer in the United States, from Fir Tree Partners
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with official prices)