SYDNEY, June 17 Shares in New Zealand-based
Martin Aircraft soared as much as 45 percent on the
Australian stock market on Wednesday, after announcing a series
of deals aimed at ramping up sales of its pioneering personal
jetpacks internationally.
Martin Aircraft and its joint-venture partner Chinese
KuangChi Science signed an agreement with Beijing
Voyage Investment Ltd at the Paris Air Show which will allow the
company to deliver its manned and unmanned jetpacks to China's
fast-growing aviation market.
Martin Aircraft, which expects to start its first deliveries
of the $200,000 jetpacks initially to fire, police and
search-and-rescue services in the second half of 2016, also
announced it had penned a deal with India's M2K group to sell
the aircraft in India as well as plans to open a European sales
centre in Prague.
The news of the global expansion quickly prompted the share
price to rise as much as A$1.10, its highest since March, before
closing at A$0.925.
The company had a successful stock market debut in February
with shares opening at A$0.60 versus their A$0.40 issue price
after a financing deal with KuangChi Science to invest A$50
million over the following two years.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Sunil Nair)