UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Feb 24 Shares in New Zealand-based Martin Aircraft Ltd soared 50 percent in a stellar Australian share market debut on Tuesday, after the jetpack maker raised A$27 million ($21 million) to help bring its personalised aircraft to market.
Martin, which last year struck a financing deal with Chinese KuangChi Science worth A$50 million over the next two years, hopes to start selling the $200,000 jetpacks to emergency responders and thrill seekers in the second half of 2016.
Its shares opened at A$0.60 versus their A$0.40 issue price, giving it a market capitalisation of about A$104 million.
($1 = 1.2822 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.