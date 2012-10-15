Oct 15 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service on Monday said it revised the outlook for Florida's Martin Memorial Medical Center to negative from stable.

The credit ratings agency also affirmed the BBB rating on the center's $1.975 million of series 2002B bonds and $126.9 million of series 2012 revenue bonds issued through the Martin County Health Facilities Authority.

The center was assigned a BBB long-term rating and a negative outlook to its $28.6 million of series 2012B revenue bonds.

"The negative outlook reflects a significant decrease in operating results in the 11 months through August," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Charlene Butterfield. "During this period, the weak debt service coverage and balance sheet following the series 2012 issuance earlier this year have exerted pressure on the overall financial profile."