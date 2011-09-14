(Adds background)
LONDON, Sept 14 Edinburgh-based fund manager
Martin Currie sought to revive its China equities business
through a partnership with APS Asset Management, following the
loss of its star fund manager in the region.
The two companies said they had signed a memorandum of
understanding to form an independent China 'A' share and Greater
China active equity management business. The deal is expected to
be completed by the end of September, subject to regulatory
approval.
In July the fund manager at the centre of its previous joint
venture in the region Chris Ruffle had to leave the firm after
reviews found a conflict of interest surrounding an investment
in an unlisted convertible bond from a Chinese
company.
The previous joint venture was with Ruffle's company
Heartland Capital Management which is exercising an option to
acquire Martin Currie's interest.
A source close to Martin Currie said the new partnership,
expected to evolve into a full joint venture following
regulatory approval, marks a deepening of the firm's involvement
in the region.
The earlier venture was not regulated and all execution was
done in Edinburgh. Under the new deal, Singapore based APS Asset
Management will take on portfolio management responsibilities
for $2.7 billion pounds of Martin Currie assets.
In return, Martin Currie, which manages some 10 billion
pounds ($15.8 billion) of equity portfolios, will become the
main global distributor of APS' products.
"We have been investing in China for almost two decades and
have built up a valuable network of relationships and a deep
body of expertise and knowledge. This new partnership will allow
us to further strengthen our overall offering by partnering with
one of the most highly regarded specialists in Chinese
equities," Martin Currie's chief executive, Willie Watt, said in
a statement.
