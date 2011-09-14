(Adds background)

LONDON, Sept 14 Edinburgh-based fund manager Martin Currie sought to revive its China equities business through a partnership with APS Asset Management, following the loss of its star fund manager in the region.

The two companies said they had signed a memorandum of understanding to form an independent China 'A' share and Greater China active equity management business. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of September, subject to regulatory approval.

In July the fund manager at the centre of its previous joint venture in the region Chris Ruffle had to leave the firm after reviews found a conflict of interest surrounding an investment in an unlisted convertible bond from a Chinese company.

The previous joint venture was with Ruffle's company Heartland Capital Management which is exercising an option to acquire Martin Currie's interest.

A source close to Martin Currie said the new partnership, expected to evolve into a full joint venture following regulatory approval, marks a deepening of the firm's involvement in the region.

The earlier venture was not regulated and all execution was done in Edinburgh. Under the new deal, Singapore based APS Asset Management will take on portfolio management responsibilities for $2.7 billion pounds of Martin Currie assets.

In return, Martin Currie, which manages some 10 billion pounds ($15.8 billion) of equity portfolios, will become the main global distributor of APS' products.

"We have been investing in China for almost two decades and have built up a valuable network of relationships and a deep body of expertise and knowledge. This new partnership will allow us to further strengthen our overall offering by partnering with one of the most highly regarded specialists in Chinese equities," Martin Currie's chief executive, Willie Watt, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kargupta and Chris Vellacott; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)