LONDON, Sept 14 Fund management companies Martin
Currie and APS Asset Management announced on Wednesday plans to
set up a strategic partnership to expand in China.
The two companies said they had signed a memorandum of
understanding to form an independent China 'A' share and Greater
China active equity management business. The deal is expected to
be completed by the end of September, subject to regulatory
approval.
APS Asset Management is a Singapore-based company while
Martin Currie is an Edinburgh-based group which manages some 10
billion pounds ($15.8 billion) of equity portfolios.
"We have been investing in China for almost two decades and
have built up a valuable network of relationships and a deep
body of expertise and knowledge. This new partnership will allow
us to further strengthen our overall offering by partnering with
one of the most highly regarded specialists in Chinese
equities," Martin Currie's chief executive, Willie Watt, said in
a statement.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
