Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
June 26 * U.S. says to require Martin Marietta Materials Inc to divest a quarry
and two rail yards to proceed with acquisition of Texas Industries Inc
* U.S. says has filed a civil antitrust lawsuit, as well as a proposed
settlement that if approved by the court will resolve its antitrust concerns * U.S. says state of Texas joined in the lawsuit * U.S. says without the divesting of the Oklahoma quarry and two Texas rail
yards, the $2.7 billion Texas indusries acquisition would likely have raised
crushed stone prices in the Dallas area * U.S. says justice department's antitrust division must approve buyer of
divested assets
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.
WARSAW, March 17 Poland's KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, said on Friday it had put on hold the second phase of expansion of its Sierra Gorda project in Chile.