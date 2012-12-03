BRIEF-IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
Dec 3 U.S. gravel maker Martin Marietta Materials Inc will look to make a friendly offer to buy rival Vulcan Materials Co, rather than attempt another hostile takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the decision.
Vulcan rejected Martin Marietta's unsolicited bid of almost $5 billion last year, saying it undervalued the company.
Martin Marietta has not yet approached Vulcan, but is still interested in a deal, the Journal said.
Last year, Martin Marietta offered half of one of its shares for each Vulcan share, in a bid to form the world's largest construction aggregates producer.
The construction industry has been hurt in recent years by the U.S. housing downturn, but has started to recover, with Marietta posting quarterly results above market expectations last month.
Both companies declined to comment to the Journal, and could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany will move forward this week with plans to set up a joint fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp C-130J transport planes with France and join a Netherlands-led fleet of Airbus A330 tanker planes, defence ministry sources said on Monday.