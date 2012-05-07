May 7 Martin Marietta Materials Inc said it will appeal a court ruling that barred the construction materials maker for four months from pursuing its proxy contest and hostile bid for larger rival Vulcan Materials Co.

Delaware Judge Leo Strine had on Friday found that Martin Marietta violated a nondisclosure agreement with Vulcan and used confidential information in forming its $5.3 billion bid and proxy fight.

Martin Marietta made an unsolicited, all-stock bid for Vulcan in December, saying that creating the world's largest producer of sand, gravel and other building materials would provide up to $250 million in cost savings to investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials fell 3 percent to $39.96 on the New York Stock Exchange. Martin Marietta shares dropped 1 percent to $78.91.