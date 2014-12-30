BRIEF-Cre8tek says Flamingo signs agreement with directmoney
* Asx alert-trial agreement signed with directmoney,dm1-cr8.ax
Dec 30 Martinsa Fadesa SA :
* Presents application for Modification of Agreement to its creditors before Commercial Court no. 1 in A Coruna
* Says Modification of Agreement must be accepted by creditors involving 75 percent of ordinary claims and approved by the court Source text: bit.ly/1rwX8vr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016