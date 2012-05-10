* Says partial asset sales, operating cost cuts are funding options

* Cuts in operating costs to generate 100 bln yen - president

* Y240 bln from 3-yr investment budget still available (Adds details)

TOKYO, May 10 Marubeni Corp has no plan to raise equity funds for a major investment and could instead make asset sales or cut operating costs to finance it, company president Teruo Asada said on Thursday.

He was responding to a question at a news conference on how Marubeni, Japan's fifth-largest trading company, would raise funds if a large investment plan emerged, such as buying U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon.

Marubeni is in advanced talks to buy Gavilon for about $5.2 billion including debt, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday, as Japanese trading houses expand an overseas buying spree to secure grain supplies.

Marubeni said this week it is interested in Gavilon but no decision had been made.

"We have no plan to implement equity financing in such a case. For instance, we could instead reduce operating costs or make funds available through a partial sale of assets," Asada said.

A fund of about 100 billion yen will become available by slashing operating cost, he said.

"Putting all your eggs in one basket is not wise," he said.

"So we'll take a holistic view and carefully manage investment programme so that our debt/equity ratio doesn't sharply exceed our target of 1.8 and spending doesn't go beyond the 900 billion yen ($11.31 billion) target set in our three-year investment budget to March 2013."

Marubeni has already appropriated 660 billion yen as of the end of March out of the 900 billion yen budget.

($1 = 79.5500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)