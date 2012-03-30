Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
(Repeats to cover separate alerts)
TOKYO, March 30 Marubeni Corp, Japan's fifth-biggest trading house, said on Friday a consortium of it, South Korean steelmaker POSCO and shipbuilder STX Corp will buy 30 percent of the Roy Hill iron ore project in Australia from Hancock Prospecting for A$3.5 billion.
Marubeni will buy 12.5 percent of the project, while POSCO will get 15 percent and STX 2.5 percent, the Japanese company said.
A source told Reuters this month that Marubeni was in talks with Hancock to buy a 10 to 12.5 percent stake in the mine for A$1-1.5 billion ($1.05-1.58 billion).
Hancock is owned by Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)