Nov 25 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp has bought out a Brazilian grain port operator, as it looks to quadruple grain exports, the Nikkei business daily said.

Marubeni spent nearly $60 million to fully own Terlogs Terminal Maritimo, becoming the first Japanese firm to own a port facility in Brazil, the paper reported.

The port facility will likely boost Marubeni's Brazilian grain handling to 8 million tons a year, it added. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore)