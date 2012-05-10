UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO May 10 Marubeni Corp President Teruo Asada said on Thursday the company has no plan to implement equity financing in order to raise funds for a major investment.
He was responding to a question at a news conference on how Marubeni would it raise funds if a large investment plan emerged, such as buying U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon.
"We have no plan to implement equity financing in such a case. For instance, we could instead reduce operating costs or make funds available through a partial sale of assets," Asada said.
He added: "We will manage our investment programme so that our debt/equity ratio doesn't sharply exceed 1.8 and spending doesn't sharply exceed the 900 billion yen ($11.31 billion)target set in our three-year investment budget to March 2013."
Marubeni is in advanced talks to buy Gavilon for about $5.2 billion including debt, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday, as Japanese trading houses expand an overseas buying spree to secure grain supplies. ($1 = 79.5500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.
* Superior Plus Corp to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial propane business, enhancing and expanding the energy distribution platform