TOKYO, Sept 28 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed with Aboitiz Power , a partner in the Philippines, to expand the 735-megawatt coal-fired Pagbilao power plant by 400 MW for $600-700 million.

The two firms aim to start work on the expansion in the Philippines in the middle of 2012, with output from the new unit beginning in 2015, a Marubeni spokesman said.

Many projects have been planned in the Philippines to ensure rising power demand can be met amid steady economic growth.

The agreement comes around the time of a visit to Japan by Philippine President Benigno Aquino. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)