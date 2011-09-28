TOKYO, Sept 28 Japanese trading house Marubeni
Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed with Aboitiz Power
, a partner in the Philippines, to expand the
735-megawatt coal-fired Pagbilao power plant by 400 MW for
$600-700 million.
The two firms aim to start work on the expansion in the
Philippines in the middle of 2012, with output from the new unit
beginning in 2015, a Marubeni spokesman said.
Many projects have been planned in the Philippines to ensure
rising power demand can be met amid steady economic growth.
The agreement comes around the time of a visit to Japan by
Philippine President Benigno Aquino.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)