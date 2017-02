TOKYO Oct 5 Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp and maritime transport group Teekay are jointly bidding for Maersk's liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping unit, a Marubeni spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Maersk's LNG shipping unit consists of eight LNG carriers, and the A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) group said in its first-quarter report in May that it would look to sell the unit.

