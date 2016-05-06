May 6 Maruhachi Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it to distribute 165,800 shares of its treasury common stock at 625.6 yen per share or 103.7 million yen in total via private placement to Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd

* Says the subscription date on May 10 and payment date on May 11

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JjrA88

