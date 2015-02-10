TOKYO Feb 10 Japan's Marui Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it would buy back up to 5.84 percent of its own shares for as much as 15 billion yen ($127 million) between Feb. 12 and April 30.

The department store operator also said it would retire treasury stock, equivalent to 12.55 percent of its shares outstanding, on March 20. ($1 = 118.5700 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)