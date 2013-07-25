July 25 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's biggest carmaker, posted a 49 percent jump in first-quarter net profit as a drop in sales volumes was offset by cheaper imports from Japan due to a decline in the value of the yen.

Maruti, 56.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , said net profit rose to 6.32 billion rupees ($107 million) for the three months to June from 4.24 billion rupees a year earlier. The results included the impact of the company's merger with its engine production unit.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a net profit of 6.62 billion rupees for the period, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 59.0900 Indian rupees)

