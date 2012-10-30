NEW DELHI Oct 30 Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, will see its margins impacted by 15-30 basis points over the next two years as a result of the new wage settlement with its workers, its CFO Ajay Seth said on Tuesday.

Maruti, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, reported a 5 percent fall in profit on Tuesday, its fifth consecutive quarterly decline, after a deadly riot at one of its plants led to a $250 million production loss. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)