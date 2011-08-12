NEW DELHI Aug 12 Maruti Suzuki ,
India's top car maker, expects to post single digit sales growth
this fiscal year, its chairman said on Friday, adding
he expects the Indian car market to revive after two to three
months.
"If you ask me, we will not reach a double-digit," Chairman
R.C. Bhargava told reporters, referring to both Maruti and the
India car sector.
Car sales in India fell 16 percent in July, their first drop
in two-and-half years, as rising interest rates and fuel prices
force customers to tighten their purse strings in the world's
second-fastest growing major auto market after China.
Maruti, which sells nearly half of all passenger cars in
India, posted a record 25 percent slump in July sales. Maruti is
54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor .
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana
