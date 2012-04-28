April 28 Maruti Suzuki, India's
biggest carmaker, beat estimates with a smaller-than-expected 3
percent fall in fourth quarter net profit, its third consecutive
quarterly slide on sluggish sales growth and tighter margins.
Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp
, has had a year to forget after labour strikes and an
industry-wide demand slowdown hit sales and dragged down profits
as rising input prices and a weaker rupee increased costs.
The company said profit fell to 6.40 billion rupees in the
January to March quarter from 6.80 billion rupees a year
earlier. Revenue rose 17.2 percent to 114.86 billion rupees.
Analysts expected net profit of 5.64 billion rupees,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
