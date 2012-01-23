Jan 23 Maruti Suzuki, India's
biggest carmaker, reported a bigger-than-expected 63.6 percent
fall in quarterly net profit as high interest rates and rising
fuel costs hit demand for cars in Asia's third-largest economy.
Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp
, saw sales plunge 28 percent in the December quarter,
because of a slowdown in small-car sales -- its key product --
while recovering from labour unrest last summer.
The company said profit fell to 2.06 billion rupees ($40.93
million) in the quarter from 5.65 billion rupees a year earlier,
while sales fell to 76.6 billion rupees from 92.8 billion
rupees.
Analysts expected net profit of 2.35 billion rupees,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 50.3250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Henry Foy)