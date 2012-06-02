(Corrects to show new facility will raise company's total
capacity)
MUMBAI, June 2 India's top carmaker Maruti
Suzuki is to invest 40 billion rupees ($716 million)
to set up a new manufacturing facility in the western Indian
state of Gujarat, raising its total capacity to 2 million units
by 2015-16.
The company has signed an agreement with the government of
western Indian state of Gujarat to buy land to set up a new
manufacturing facility, it said in a statement on Saturday.
Maruti Suzuki estimates it will generate employment for more
than 2,000 people.
Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp.
on Friday, reported a 5 percent fall in its monthly
vehicles sales in May..
($1=55.8900 Indian rupees)
