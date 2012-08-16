UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI Aug 16 India's Maruti Suzuki has called a press conference at 4 p.m. (1030 GMT) on Thursday on the "Manesar issue", a spokesman said amid speculations that the company will announce its plans to reopen a riot-hit factory which left a manager dead and hundreds injured.
The 550,000 vehicles-a-year factory in Manesar in north India, where the unit of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp makes its best-selling Swift hatchback, has been idle since the July 18 clash between workers and management. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources