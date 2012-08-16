NEW DELHI Aug 16 India's Maruti Suzuki has called a press conference at 4 p.m. (1030 GMT) on Thursday on the "Manesar issue", a spokesman said amid speculations that the company will announce its plans to reopen a riot-hit factory which left a manager dead and hundreds injured.

The 550,000 vehicles-a-year factory in Manesar in north India, where the unit of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp makes its best-selling Swift hatchback, has been idle since the July 18 clash between workers and management. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)