NEW DELHI Aug 29 Maruti Suzuki , India's top car maker, on Monday has halted production at one of its plants in the northern Haryana state after it dismissed some workers and asked all others to sign a "good conduct bond", a company spokesman said.

In June, about 800 workers had gone on a 13-day strike at the same Manesar plant, crippling production and leading to more than $90 million in lost output. [

Shares in Maruti, valued at about $6.8 billion, closed 0.4 percent lower in a Mumbai market that jumped 3.6 percent.

Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki , has suspended 10 workers and dismissed five others "for sabotaging the production and deliberately causing quality problems" in the vehicles produced at the plant last week, the company said in a statement.

"The company is of the view that the situation has reached to a stage where it was directly harming customers' interest and trust," the Maruti statement said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)