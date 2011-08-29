NEW DELHI Aug 29 Maruti Suzuki ,
India's top car maker, on Monday has halted production at one of
its plants in the northern Haryana state after it dismissed some
workers and asked all others to sign a "good conduct bond", a
company spokesman said.
In June, about 800 workers had gone on a 13-day strike at
the same Manesar plant, crippling production and
leading to more than $90 million in lost output.
Shares in Maruti, valued at about $6.8 billion, closed 0.4
percent lower in a Mumbai market that jumped 3.6 percent.
Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki , has
suspended 10 workers and dismissed five others "for sabotaging
the production and deliberately causing quality problems" in the
vehicles produced at the plant last week, the company said in a
statement.
"The company is of the view that the situation has reached
to a stage where it was directly harming customers' interest and
trust," the Maruti statement said.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)