MUMBAI, Sept 9 Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki will not compromise on discipline demands that have led to 12 days of employee unrest at one of its factories, its parent's chairman said on Friday, suggesting no immediate breakthrough in negotiations.

"No compromise on discipline," Osamu Suzuki, chairman of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. , which owns 54.2 percent of Maruti, was quoted as saying in a Maruti statement.

"Indiscipline is not tolerated... not in Japan, not in India. It is never in the interest of any company and its people"

Production at Maruti's Manesar plant in north India has been severely hit since workers walked out on Aug. 29 after the firm dismissed some workers "for sabotaging the production and deliberately causing quality problems" and demanded that all workers sign a "good conduct bond".

Maruti has so far sacked 21 workers from the plant, the statement said, which is currently producing only 200 cars per day from a maximum capacity of around 900, contributing to an overall slide in Indian car sales.

(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)