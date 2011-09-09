MUMBAI, Sept 9 Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki
will not compromise on discipline demands that have
led to 12 days of employee unrest at one of its factories, its
parent's chairman said on Friday, suggesting no immediate
breakthrough in negotiations.
"No compromise on discipline," Osamu Suzuki, chairman of
Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. , which owns 54.2 percent of
Maruti, was quoted as saying in a Maruti statement.
"Indiscipline is not tolerated... not in Japan, not in
India. It is never in the interest of any company and its
people"
Production at Maruti's Manesar plant in north India has been
severely hit since workers walked out on Aug. 29 after the firm
dismissed some workers "for sabotaging the production and
deliberately causing quality problems" and demanded that all
workers sign a "good conduct bond".
Maruti has so far sacked 21 workers from the plant, the
statement said, which is currently producing only 200 cars per
day from a maximum capacity of around 900, contributing to an
overall slide in Indian car sales.
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)