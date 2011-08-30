NEW DELHI Aug 30 Maruti Suzuki , India's top car maker, said it has resumed partial operation on Tuesday in its northern Indian plant, a day after halting production following a labour dispute.

Maruti, which dismissed some workers "for sabotaging the production and deliberately causing quality problems" in vehicles produced at the plant last week, had also asked all workers to sign a "good conduct bond".

The plant, which produces about 1,200 cars a day, did not make any cars on Monday and Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

Maruti is 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki . (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)