NEW DELHI Feb 1 Maruti Suzuki, India's top carmaker, expects sales volumes to be 11 percent lower in the financial year that ends in March, compared with the previous year, Managing Executive Officer Mayank Pareek said on Wednesday.

The carmaker's sales are down 14.5 percent so far this financial year, he added.

Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , said earlier on Wednesday that its sales in January rose 5.2 percent, the first monthly increase since May, as it recovered from production-crippling labour unrest last summer. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)