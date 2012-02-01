* High interest rates, fuel costs deter buyers

* Lost 106,000 vehicles due to strike last summer (Adds quotes, details)

NEW DELHI Feb 1 Maruti Suzuki expects sales volumes to be 11 percent lower in the financial year that ends in March, as the top Indian carmaker battles sluggish demand and the knock-on effect of crippling labour strikes last summer.

Car sales growth in Asia's third-largest economy will likely be flat in the current financial year, as high interest rates and rising fuel costs deter buyers.

Maruti, whose key small car models have been hit particularly hard by the slowdown, was also hurt by weeks of labour unrest that shut down its factories and cost over $500 million in lost production before it was resolved in October.

"The fundamental weakness is still there... this has been a trying year for us," Managing Executive Officer Mayank Pareek said on Wednesday.

"We lost 106,000 vehicles due to the strike, that's like a month's sales," Pareek said.

Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , said earlier on Wednesday that its sales in January rose 5.2 percent, the first monthly increase since May.

Sales are down 14.5 percent so far this financial year, Pareek said, and competitors such as South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Tata Motors have eaten into Maruti market share, which stood at around 50 percent 12 months ago. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)