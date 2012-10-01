UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in September: Sept 2012 Sept 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 93,988 85,565 9.8 DOMESTIC SALES 88,801 78,816 12.7 PASSENGER VEHICLES 68,957 66,667 3.4 EXPORTS 5,187 6,749 -23.1 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki India, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, is India's largest carmaker and also makes commercial vehicles. The carmaker's production loss was about $250 million during July and August due a shutdown at its Manesar factory. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources