Oct 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in September: Sept 2012 Sept 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 93,988 85,565 9.8 DOMESTIC SALES 88,801 78,816 12.7 PASSENGER VEHICLES 68,957 66,667 3.4 EXPORTS 5,187 6,749 -23.1 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki India, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, is India's largest carmaker and also makes commercial vehicles. The carmaker's production loss was about $250 million during July and August due a shutdown at its Manesar factory. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)