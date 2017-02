MUMBAI Oct 21 Shares in Maruti Suzuki , India's largest carmaker, rose 3 percent in preopen trade on Friday, after local media reported that a fortnight-long strike at its Manesar plant in north India had ended.

The carmaker, 54.2-percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T,> has lost around $400 million in production shortfall this fiscal year and seen its market share slashed due to labor unrest. (Reporting by Henry Foy)