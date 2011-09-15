* Maruti factories to close on Friday

MUMBAI, Sept 15 Maruti Suzuki , India's top car maker, will cease production on Friday due to unrest at its Suzuki-owned engine supplier, the company said in a statement, as an 18-day long standoff with striking workers brings its factories to a halt.

Production at Maruti's Manesar factory, where it makes its popular Swift model, has been severely hit since workers walked out on Aug. 29 after the firm demanded they sign a discipline agreement, claiming some had engaged in sabotage.

The company will close its two factories on Friday after the unrest spread to Suzuki Powertrain, 70 percent owned by Suzuki , which supplies around 300,000 diesel engines a year to the car maker from its India plant.

"Following the strike at its vendor, Suzuki Powertrain India Limited, supply of certain critical components to Maruti Suzuki's facilities has been disrupted," Maruti said in a statement on Thursday.

"As a result, Maruti Suzuki's plants in Gurgaon and Manesar will not operate on Friday, Sept. 16."

Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by the Japanese car maker, has vowed it will not compromise with the workers who are refusing to sign a "good conduct bond", and has been steadily hiring new employees to bring the factory production closer to normal.

Osamu Suzuki, chairman of Suzuki, had said last week that indiscipline would not be tolerated.

The current stand-off at the factory, which on Wednesday produced around half of its total capacity of around 1,000 cars, comes as India's car industry grapples with slowing demand on high interest rates and rising costs.

In June, about 800 workers went on a 13-day strike at the Manesar plant, in northern Indian Haryana state , leading to more than $90 million in lost output.

Besides a second unit at Manesar to increase production by 250,000 vehicles a year, Suzuki is likely to build a $1.3 billion passenger car factory in the western Indian Gujarat state, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.

Shares in Maruti closed down 1.13 percent to 1,082.25 rupees ($22.72) on Thursday, following media reports that the strike was spreading to more suppliers, in a Mumbai market that added 1 percent.

($1 = 47.64 rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Malini Menon)