NEW DELHI Oct 1 Maruti Suzuki ,
India's top car maker, said a month-long strike at one of its
plants that severely hit production ended on Saturday after
workers agreed to sign discipline agreements.
Workers at Maruti's Manesar factory in the northern Haryana
state walked out on Aug. 29 after the company demanded they sign
a "good conduct bond", saying some had engaged in sabotage.
A Maruti spokesman said in a statement on Saturday it
reached a "settlement" and that all workers had agreed to sign
the "good conduct bond".
Maruti will not pay the striking workers for the period of
the strike, the spokesman said, adding the 44 employees against
whom it had taken disciplinary action would not be taken back.
Representatives of the workers were not available for
comment.
Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor ,
had said it would not compromise with the workers who were
refusing to sign the discipline agreement, and was steadily
hiring new employees.
In June, about 800 workers went on a 13-day strike at the
plant, crippling production and leading to more than $90 million
in lost output. [
The company did not give a figure for the production loss in
the latest strike. It is due to release sales figures for
September later on Saturday.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Robert Birsel)