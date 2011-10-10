* Total production loss exceeds $150 mln
* Workers attacked managers: company
* Gunshots fired by labor contractor: company
MUMBAI, Oct 10 Striking employees of Maruti
Suzuki , India's biggest carmaker, have seized control
of a factory hit by weeks of labour unrest, the company said on
Monday, as a stand-off that has cost the firm over $150 million
descended into violence.
Workers attacked managers and supervisors and damaged
equipment at the Manesar plant in north India, Maruti said,
shutting down production for a third consecutive day as the
company battles slowing demand in Asia's third-largest economy.
"The plant is effectively captive in the hands of striking
workers who are bent upon violence," the company said in a
statement, describing the situation at the factory as "grave."
Maruti has said it would not compromise with the workers who
began their initial strike on Aug. 29 after refusing to sign a
discipline agreement ordered by the company following
accusations of workers deliberately sabotaging car production.
A spokesman for the Maruti Suzuki Employees Union (MSEU),
the body co-ordinating the unrest that is not recognised by the
company, was not reachable for comment on Monday. But the union
has repeatedly denied sabotaging production.
"What we are demanding is that the casual workers should be
taken back," MSEU executive member Sushil Kumar told the Press
Trust of India on Saturday, referring to hundreds of part-time
workers fired by Maruti during the unrest.
Maruti, 54.2-percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor ,
said 1,500 workers were inside the factory on Monday. The plant
produces about 1,000 vehicles a day and the unrest has caused a
production loss of 2,600 cars since Friday afternoon.
Supporting strikes by workers at other Suzuki-owned plants
in India that supply parts to Maruti's second car factory have
resulted in a total loss of production of about $22 million.
Maruti announced an agreement with striking workers last
week to end a month-long strike that has already cost the
automaker 6.6 billion rupees ($134 million) in lost output and
contributed to a 21-percent slump in September sales.
The carmaker's total losses due to labour unrest this year
stand at close to $250 million, following a 13-day strike by 800
workers in June at Manesar that crippled production and caused
more than $90 million in lost output.
The continued unrest at Manesar comes as Indian carmakers
reported a 1.8-percent drop in September sales, as rising
interest rates and vehicle costs hurt demand in the world's
second-fastest growing major auto market after China.
"The company cannot throw out mobs of people," a Maruti
spokesman told Reuters. "The action has to come from the police
and the authorities."
The strikes at the Manesar plant, which produces the popular
Swift and A-Star hatchbacks, have also sparked unrest at Suzuki
Powertrain India, which provides engines to Maruti. The unrest
had reduced output at the plant to around 65 percent on Monday.
Gunshots were fired by a labour contractor at a Suzuki
motorcycle factory after workers there also downed tools to
support the Manesar action, a Maruti spokesman said.
Shares in the carmaker closed down 3.8 percent at 1,071
rupees ($21.79) on Monday, against a 2.2-percent rise in
Mumbai's benchmark index .
Maruti shares have fallen nearly 24 percent in 2011,
underperforming a nearly 20-percent fall in the broader market.
($1 = 49.155 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Jui Chakravorty)