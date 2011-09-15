Pub operator Greene King comparable sales up on Christmas boost
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
MUMBAI, Sept 15 Maruti Suzuki , India's top carmaker, will close two factories on Friday due to a strike at its Suzuki-owned engine supplier, the company said in a statement, as the 18-day long labour unrest spreads to its sister companies.
Strikes began at Suzuki Powertrain after labour unrest at Maruti's Manesar factory in north India, where its popular Swift model is assembled, due to disagreements between workers and management over discipline.
Suzuki Powertrain, 70 percent owned by Suzuki , supplies around 300,000 diesel engines a year to Maruti Suzuki, 49 percent owned by the Japanese carmaker. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
PARIS, Feb 10 French carmaker Renault posted record full-year sales and profits on Friday and set itself ambitious new mid-term goals for both after earnings were boosted by a comprehensive revamp of its product range.