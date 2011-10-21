Oct 21 Maruti Suzuki , India's biggest carmaker, said on Friday that a labour unrest at its Manesar plant has been resolved and the operations at the facility would start on Saturday.

The carmaker, 54.2-percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , has lost around $400 million in production shortfall this fiscal year and seen its market share slashed due to labour problems.

"The management and workers have signed the agreement in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect, and look forward to work closely together for the benefit of all stakeholders of the company," Maruti said in a statement. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI)