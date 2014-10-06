UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI Oct 6 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , the country's top car maker, on Monday launched its first new sedan car in seven years, in a bid to break into a segment where it has had little success previously.
Maruti will sell the new Ciaz car starting at 699,000 rupees($11,359) ex-showroom in New Delhi, the company said at a launch event near the Indian capital.
With the Ciaz, Maruti will take a second stab at a segment in which its SX4 sedan, launched in 2007, has faced tough competition from rivals, including Honda Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co. ($1=61.5350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources