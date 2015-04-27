UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI, April 27 Maruti Suzuki Ltd reported a 61 percent increase in net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March as improving consumer sentiment pushed up passenger vehicle sales for India's top selling car maker.
Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 was 12.84 billion rupees ($201.8 million), versus 8 billion rupees a year earlier, Maruti said in a statement on Monday.
Analysts on average expected Maruti to post a net profit of 10.9 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 63.6400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources