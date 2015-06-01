UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in May: May 2015 May 2014 Pct Change TOTAL SALES 114,825 100,925 13.8 DOMESTIC SALES 102,359 90,560 13.0 PASSENGER CARS 85,190 74,536 14.3 EXPORTS 12,466 10,365 20.3 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest car maker by sales. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources