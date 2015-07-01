UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in June: JUNE 2015 JUNE 2014 PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 114,756 112,773 1.8 DOMESTIC SALES 102,626 100,964 1.6 PASSENGER CARS 86,630 86,223 0.5 EXPORTS 12,130 11,809 2.7 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest car maker by sales. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.