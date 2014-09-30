Sept 30 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's biggest carmaker, said it will voluntarily recall 69,555 vehicles due to a potentially faulty wiring harness issue.

The company said it would recall diesel cars manufactured between March 8, 2010 and Aug. 11, 2013.

Maruti Suzuki said it will recall 55,938 units of its old model of the Dzire compact sedan, 12,486 units of Swift and 1,131 units of the Ritz hatchback. No other models have been affected, it said. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)