* Production loss of over 51,000 cars in 2011

* Striking workers shut down both factories on Friday

* Local court declares Manesar strike illegal

By Henry Foy

MUMBAI, Oct 14 Workers at Maruti Suzuki , India's biggest carmaker, halted production on Friday as part of a long-running dispute, a company statement said, sending the firm's expected production losses from labour unrest in 2011 to $330 million.

The losses compound the woes at Maruti, which saw a 21-percent drop in September sales as rising interest rates and vehicle costs hurt demand in the world's second-fastest growing major auto market after China.

Striking workers demanding the re-employment of sacked colleagues, who took control of Maruti's 1,000-cars a day plant in the northern industrial hub of Manesar a week ago, stopped production on Friday.

A supporting strike at a neighboring Suzuki powertrain plant halted parts supplies to Maruti's second plant in a nearby town, shutting it down too. That plant usually makes 2,800 cars a day.

The high court of the state of Haryana, home to Manesar, declared the current strike illegal on Thursday. Maruti has said it would not compromise with the workers, whom it has accused of deliberately sabotaging production and breaking an agreement signed last month.

"No talks are possible as long as the striking workers are inside the factory premises," a Maruti statement said.

Maruti, 54.2-percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor , has suffered a production loss of around 16,600 cars, equivalent to over $100 million, since last Friday when violent workers took control of the Manesar plant, the company said.

A month-long strike at the Manesar plant that began on August 29 cost around $135 million, and a 13-day strike by 800 workers in June caused almost $95 million in lost output.

Shares in the carmaker closed at 1,027 rupees ($20.91) on Friday, down 2.9 percent against a 1.2-percent rise in Mumbai's benchmark index .

Maruti shares have fallen more than 27 percent in 2011, underperforming a nearly 20-percent fall in the broader market. ($1 = 49.125 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Jui Chakravorty)